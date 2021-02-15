There was no personal injury and they were able to control the flames before they spread to the adjoining ships Firefighters outside the ship affected by the fire. / CEIS

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) managed to extinguish this Monday afternoon a fire declared in a spare parts warehouse on Potasio Street, in the La Candelaria industrial park, in Fuente Álamo. There was no personal injury.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls from neighbors to alert of the event. The flames erupted around 5:30 p.m. and caused a great deal of smoke. Local police patrols, eight firefighters and a CEIS sergeant with five extinguishing vehicles quickly mobilized to the place.

Barely an hour later they managed to control the flames and at 7:12 pm they declared the fire completely extinguished, without it spreading to other adjacent ships.