Firefighters working in the house affected by the fire. / 112

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) managed to put out this Friday a fire declared in a house in El Fenazar, a district of Molina de Segura, located on Cañada Salada Avenue. There was no personal injury.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls reporting the fire at around 4:43 p.m. Local police patrols and members of the CEIS were mobilized at the site, specifically five firefighters and a sergeant with three fire fighting vehicles. At 6:08 p.m. the fire was declared extinguished.