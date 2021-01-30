The strong wind present in the area, which is on yellow alert, facilitated the spread of the fire CEIS firefighters cool the area affected by the flames. / AM Region of Murcia THE TRUTH Yecla Saturday, January 30, 2021, 16:08



Members of the Infomur Plan mobilized this Saturday to quell the forest fire declared in the Senda del Jinete, Paraje la Decarada (Yecla). The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Murcia Region received several calls alerting to the presence of flames in a pine forest. The strong wind present in the area, which is on yellow alert, faided the spread of the fire.

Until the place they displaced the environmental agent of the zone; a helicopter from the DG for Citizen Security and Emergencies based in La Pila; the Forestry Brigade of the DG for the Natural Environment; agents of the Local Police of Yecla and the Firefighters of the Consortium of Fire Extinction and Rescue of the Region of Murcia.

At around 2:20 pm, the Environmental Agent and the Forestry Brigade reported that there were no longer flames. With the arrival of CEIS firefighters, who proceeded to refresh the area, the helicopter was requested to be deactivated. At 2:50 p.m. the fire was extinguished, 150 m2 being the total area affected by the flames.