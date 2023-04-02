In view of the lack of staff, but also in the face of a budget that does not lead them to be comfortable, the Fire brigade in the municipality of Angostura, directed by José Humberto Romo Valenzuela, agreed not to establish camp on the beaches of El Médano and Perihuete, as was done in recent years. However, the service and attention will be maintained from the base, and in a smaller unit with lower fuel consumption, they will travel to the beaches of La Reforma and Costa Azul, in order to serve the population during this holiday period. The decision was made after two of the three existing fire engines had just been repaired, thanks to extra support from the State Congress.

It seems that The operation against the polarized in the municipality of Mocorito was forgotten. After it was announced that a campaign would be implemented to remove very dark plastic films from car windows, up to now little action has been seen on the part of the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, headed by Óscar Guinto Marmolejo. It is said that there has been little presence of elements on roads where they are working on this campaign that had been announced.

Health being a fundamental axis for daily life, the trustee of Palmitas, in Angostura, Luis Alberto Esquerra Urquídez, raised his voice with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and told him asked for support to equip the Health Center with material and medicines of the place, which denotes that it is not in very good operating conditions for citizens who require attention. We will have to wait and see if they give a prompt response, because this is an issue that must be addressed as a priority, because health is not a game.

The state leader of Morena, Merary Villegas, has made many visits to the Magic Town of Mocorito, with her friend, the recent morenista, María Elizalde Ruelas. Although events have been held to announce the adhesion of new militants, on many occasions the meetings of these two political women have been after some relevant event in the Mocorito town hall, such as the most recent, regarding the second rejection of the proposal. for the 2023 Expenditure Budget. Then, the next day, María Elizalde published on her social networks that she met with Merary Villegas to talk, and a few days later, the state leader went to Mocorito. Could it be that they talk about what happened? Does the mayoress ask you for advice? It is not known, what is that they must be properly oriented for the good of the administration and for the good of the people.

