Members of the Infomur Plan managed to stabilize a fire that originated in two sources on the ascent to Mount San Julián, in the municipality of Cartagena, specifically in the vicinity of the old Peñarroya smelter.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, around 2:30 p.m. 40 calls were made to alert the fire. Firefighters from the Cartagena City Council, an environmental agent, two helicopters with helitransported forest brigades, one based in Alcantarilla and the other in Mazarrón, and patrols from the Local Police and Civil Guard immediately moved to the site.

After just over an hour working to control the flames, the extinguishing technician declared the fire stabilized at 3:55 p.m.