The fire services of Australia They indicated this Wednesday that they have managed to control the forest fire that is devastating the town of Tara, in the northeastern state of queenslandone of the most serious recorded during the wave of fires that has hit the country for more than a week.

In Tara, where two fire-related deaths have been recorded and dozens of houses devoured by flames, an area larger than the city of Tara has been burned. Barcelona in this Australian town, with 3,800 inhabitants and located about 300 kilometers from the regional capital, Brisbane.

We are still monitoring and patrolling them in search of hotspots to avoid any outbreak.

“The fire is within its containment lines (…) but we are still controlling them and patrolling in search of critical points to avoid any outbreak,” said Regional Fire Service inspector Joe Cullen to the ABC public channel.

For its part, the Emergency Service noted in a warning message that the hundreds of evacuated residents of Tara “may return with caution.”

“The fire is expected to continue for several days, but crews have ruled that it is safe enough for people to evaluate their properties,” the service notes.

Although this fire is one of the greatest concern, dozens of forest fires are still active throughout Queensland, while neighboring New South Wales is also registering new fires.

In Silver Valley, with about 150 residents, authorities have issued an “immediate evacuation” order, as for rural populations in WatsonvilleDalveen or The Glen, all in Queensland.

While in New South Wales, authorities have issued alerts in towns such as Tenterfield or Penrith, the latter located on the outskirts of Sydney and where the flames have forced the evacuation of about 200 students from a public school.

The last two fire seasons Australia have been quiet compared to the catastrophic “Black Summer” of 2019-2020, when hundreds of wildfires destroyed an area the size of Turkey and claimed 33 lives.

Australia, whose wildfire season normally begins on the east coast in November, will face drier than usual weather this year due to El Niño, a natural phenomenon caused by currents in the Pacific Ocean that, aggravated by global warming , could cause devastating disasters.

EFE

