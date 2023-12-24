Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 12:19

At least one person died in the city of São Paulo due to the heavy rains that hit the state of São Paulo, including the capital, on Saturday, 23. In Itaquera, in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo, a person was swept away by the flood and fell into a stream, in Travessa dos Mistérios.

The Fire Department ended the search on Saturday and returned to work on the morning of this Sunday, the 24th. At around 8:40 am, the body of a man aged approximately 40, not yet identified, was located under the Tatuapé Bridge.

According to the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo, the Fire Department recorded 54 calls for trees falling on roads and wiring, in addition to 156 calls for floods and flooding and eight for collapses in the capital and metropolitan region.

18 impassable flooding points were identified and ten streams overflowed in the capital.

Most affected neighborhoods

In the capital of São Paulo, the neighborhoods most affected by the rain were São Mateus, Ipiranga, Jabaquara, Tremembé, Mooca and Cidade Ademar, where wind gusts reached more than 50 kilometers per hour.

Until the writing of this text, there was no record of homeless people or homeless people in the city.

Occurrences in the State of SP

In São Caetano do Sul, in ABC Paulista, the Municipal Civil Defense recorded the collapse of a wall in residences located at Rua Giovanni Nardi, 115, and Rua Maria, 104. The properties were closed. Five residents were left homeless and taken to the homes of relatives and friends. There were no records of victims in the region.

The municipality of Caçapava, hit by rain since last Friday, 22nd, recorded falling trees and flooding points throughout the municipality. Until the most recent assessment carried out by the report, 22 residences were affected by flooding.

The most affected neighborhoods were Vila Favorino, São José, Piedade and Paiol. In total, four people were left homeless and taken to their relatives' homes.

There was also a record of a tree falling on the João Amaral Gurgel State Highway onto a vehicle traveling on the road, but no one was injured. So far, there have been no reports of victims.

In the municipality of Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, heavy rains accompanied by gusts of wind resulted in flooding, stream overflows and tree falls, however, all on public roads. The communities of Vila Nova União and Brejo also suffered flooding.

On Rua Silveira Martins and Rua Ametista, flooding was recorded where some residents were left stranded. According to the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo, a man who lived there entered the water to help remove other people when he lost his balance, held onto a live wire, received an electric shock and died.

“The people who were stranded were rescued. Municipal civil defense agents carried out inspections in risk areas and so far no homeless or homeless people have been registered”, added the state agency.

Small plane crash in Jaboticabal

In Jaboticabal, the crash of a small plane left five people dead, including a child, on Saturday morning, according to information from the State Military Police Fire Department. According to the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo reported on Saturday, the incident may have been caused by the intense rain and gusts of wind that hit the State of São Paulo.

The causes of the accident, however, are still being investigated by the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), a body linked to the Aeronautical Command (Comaer) responsible for investigating and preventing aeronautical accidents.

The accident occurred at Praça do Trenzinho, number 51 Avenida Serafina Gonzales, in the Jardim Universitário residential neighborhood. Teams of firefighters, professionals from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) and military police were at the scene.