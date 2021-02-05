Open burning at a grocery warehouse in Omsk has been eliminated, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

“At 07:22 (04:22 Moscow time) the firefighters managed to eliminate the open burning,” the department said.

Recall that a fire with an area of ​​4000 square meters happened on the night of February 5. The fire engulfed a grocery warehouse on 2nd Kazakhstanskaya street. The fire has been assigned an increased difficulty level.

It was noted that before the arrival of the fire brigade, eight people left the premises on their own. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt.

Earlier it was reported that a Buddhist temple burned down in Buryatia. According to the preliminary version, a short circuit could have caused the fire.