Firefighters extinguished an open fire at a car parts warehouse in Krasnoyarsk, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

“At 06:02 (02:02 Moscow time) liquidation of open burning,” – said the emergency department.

Recall that the fire started on February 3. The fire covered an area of ​​3900 square meters. The victims of the emergency were a warehouse worker and three firefighters who went in search of him.

Their bodies were found earlier. The Ministry of Emergencies clarified that 46-year-old Anatoly Zhalnerchik, 45-year-old Alexey Puzyrev and 27-year-old Maxim Ryabtsev were killed.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Evgeny Zinichev, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the dead firefighters, and also instructed to create a special commission to investigate the causes of the incident. Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the region opened a criminal case under the article “Causing death by negligence of two or more persons.”

The body of the deceased worker was also found. Site of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory reportsthat the victim of the fire was a man born in 1998.