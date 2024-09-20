Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2024 – 10:00

São Paulo, 20 – The Environmental Emergency Battalion (BEA) of the Mato Grosso Fire Department was monitoring, until Thursday, 19, fires on 17 farms in 15 municipalities in the state. Since Wednesday (18) onwards, fires on rural properties have decreased – two days ago, the BEA was monitoring 28 of them on farms in 21 municipalities.

The fires are occurring in the following areas:

In a statement, the Fire Department also reported that the BEA is monitoring fires in the Capoto Jarinã Indigenous Land, in Peixoto de Azevedo, and in the Utiariti Village, in Campo Novo do Parecis. “The Fire Department did not enter the locations because authorization from federal agencies is required,” the statement said.

In addition, 652 hotspots were recorded in the state this Thursday, according to the last check at 5:30 p.m., in the BDQueimadas Program of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Of these, 260 are concentrated in the Amazon, 198 in the Cerrado and 194 in the Pantanal. The data is from the Reference Satellite (Aqua Tarde). “It is important to emphasize that an isolated hotspot does not represent a forest fire,” the corporation points out in the note. “However, a forest fire involves the accumulation of hotspots.”

The statement also reports that, since the beginning of the ban on the use of fire in Mato Grosso, firefighters have extinguished 158 forest fires in 47 municipalities.