A spokesman for the Greek fire brigade told Sky radio today, Thursday, that firefighters were able to put out two out of three fires in the north and west of the capital, Athens. The spokesman explained that the situation has improved significantly.

There are still smaller fires raging in the Dervinochoria region and near the town of Loutraki, but officials hope to put them out later in the day.

A third large fire was still raging in a forested area on the island of Rhodes, which is a popular tourist destination.

Fires are burning in the forest in the center of Apollona Island, and the fire covers an area of ​​about 30 hectares, equivalent to about 30 football fields. The situation had improved slightly by this morning, but the difficult terrain with tall trees made putting out the fire difficult, according to ERT. The fire brigade estimated the risk of wildfires to be generally lower for today than for previous days, partly because strong winds have receded.