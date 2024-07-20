Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 18:30

A helicopter from the Goiás Fire Department had to make a forced landing on the banks of the Araguaia River, in the municipality of Itacaiú, near the border with Mato Grosso, on the morning of this Saturday, the 20th. In total, six soldiers were on board, of which three were taken to hospital for treatment, but are fine, according to the corporation.

“The causes of the emergency landing are being investigated by the competent authorities,” the Fire Department said in a statement. The aircraft that suffered the accident is known as Bombeiro-01.

In a video released by the Fire Department, the helicopter appears partially submerged in the river. “Everyone is fine, undergoing medical treatment. But, thank God, only material loss,” says the general commander of the corporation, Colonel Washington Luiz Vaz Júnior, who went to the scene.

According to the commander, the flight was being flown by an experienced pilot, who reported that the helicopter had lost power, requiring a forced landing. The group was monitoring the region due to the high flow of tourists at this time of year.

In a statement, the Fire Department pointed out that the aircraft had a “power problem in flight and lost lift, making a forced landing”.

“Thanks to the experience of the pilot in command, he saved the entire crew. He performed all possible emergency maneuvers that the case requires and, with quick judgment, took the aircraft, already without power, to the safest place and tried his best to minimize the impact,” the note says.

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) confirmed that it had been called to investigate the causes of the accident. In a statement, it reported that investigators are responsible for collecting and confirming data, initially verifying damage caused to the aircraft and gathering other information.

“It is worth noting that it is through the issuance and publication of the Final Report that CENIPA will make a statement on the results of its investigations,” he highlighted. “The conclusion of this investigation will take place as soon as possible, always depending on the complexity of the occurrence and, also, on the need to discover possible contributing factors,” he added.