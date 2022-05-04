Guasave, Sinaloa.- The Guasave Firefighters Board carried out yesterday morning the delivery of equipment to the ‘tragahumo’, with which they will undoubtedly be much more protected when dealing with an emergency.

The event was used to launch a strong call for producers to avoid burning soca during this threshing season, which is already becoming widespread.

Team

Manuel Escobar Castro, president of the Guasave Firefighters Board, accompanied by the secretary, the treasurer and the operational commander, delivered a total of eight completely new suits, which consist of a helmet, nun, suspenders, jacket, gloves, pants and boots; equipment that had a cost of 514 thousand pesos.

Escobar Castro explained that the suits are made to measure and with these eight delivered, a total of 13 ‘tragahúmo’ would remain pending.

“They have already measured everyone, I ask you to be patient with us, this will be a reality for all of you”he highlighted.

Likewise, 20 half-use protective equipment was delivered, which were donated by the Fire Department of the state of Chiapas, who in turn received a donation from foreigners.

“They are medium-use equipment, but they come to strengthen the protection of firefighters, which we greatly appreciate, because they are a priority, if we do not have them protected they could become the problem and not the solution when dealing with an emergency. ”, highlighted the operational commander, Jorge Morales.

forceful call

Escobar Castro, at the moment of taking the microphone, took the opportunity to make an energetic call to the producers, regarding the burning of soca.

“I would like to take this opportunity to make a call on the issue of soca burning, we are about to start the threshing and burning of soca, and that is an activity that keeps firefighters very busy, we know of the urgent need to create that awareness because it is the physical wear, the risk, the wear of the equipment is important, so we ask you not to generate this type of burning.”

The call was joined by José Gil López Favela and the operational commander of the Fire Department, who again asked the farmers to maintain order in this regard, since the mobilization generated by reports of soca burning is many a day.