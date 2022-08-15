The first results of the police investigation suggest that the flames were sparked by a charging device.

Today, Nintendo workers have found themselves in a critical situation when a small fire in their offices. Specifically, this situation occurred at the Nintendo Development Center in Kyoto, and it was alarming enough to call 8 fire trucks. Luckily, it was the same employees who put out the flames and none have been injured.

According to information published in the Japanese media NHK, the fire started just after 1:00 pm today. According to the first results of the police investigation, the fire would have been unleashed by a charging device that has not been specified, although the authorities are still delving into the cause of the fire.

Following the data provided by the police, Nintendo employees acted quickly and, therefore, the flames did not generate a major fire. Apparently only a few desks and chairs in the third-floor room were affected, so the fire did not reach the office workers.

In this way, we can rest assured that a large-scale fire has not occurred. Regarding the production of consoles, it should be noted that Nintendo is facing a difficult year due to the component shortageso it has not hesitated to maintain negative forecasts in the face of a 2023 that is expected to be uncertain.

