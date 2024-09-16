Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

Many areas in Austria are struggling with severe flooding. In one town, bundles of banknotes were even fished out of the water.

Wels – Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding across Europe. Emergency services in Upper Austria are also battling with the water masses. In one place, a supposedly special discovery was made.

Floods in Austria: Passers-by discover bundles of banknotes in floodwaters

In the small town of Wels in Upper Austria, volunteer firefighters had to deal with several operations. They had to be called out 14 times, especially on Friday (September 13, 2024) and Saturday. On Sunday, the local police received an unusual call. Passers-by had reported that they had seen several bundles of banknotes floating in the water, as reported by the media portal laumat.at reported.

Many places in Austria were flooded due to heavy rainfall. In one place, the fire brigade found banknotes in the floodwater. © picture alliance/dpa/APA | Helmut Fohringer

Specifically, the bundles of money were discovered in the flooded Wimpassing leisure complex. This is used as an overflow basin for the adjacent Grünbach during floods. laumat.at writes further, the police, with the help of the fire department, first sent out a drone, which confirmed the banknotes in the water. The emergency services then drove to the location in a boat and fished the bundles of money out of the water.

Banknotes floating in floodwaters in Austria – Great disillusionment

However, when the Wels fire brigade took a closer look at the bundles of money fished out of the water, their initial suspicions were confirmed. The banknotes were not genuine, they were counterfeit. The police and fire brigade left shortly afterwards, partly to prepare for the coming days.

The water levels in Wels-Lichtenegg fell slightly on Monday (September 16), but further rain was forecast in many regions until Tuesday. In Lower Austria, up to 60 liters per square meter are expected. In some places between Tyrol and eastern Austria, even larger amounts are expected. A fireman was killed while pumping out a cellar in Lower Austria. Several people had to be rescued. There were three fatalities in Bavaria due to the floods. (rd/dpa)