From the source of the fire to the crime scene: The fire department responds to an apartment fire in Lower Austria – but after three bodies are found, the criminal police take over.

Bad Vöslau – When the Bad Vöslau volunteer fire department responded to an apartment fire on Saturday afternoon, none of the firefighters had any idea what they would find at the scene of the fire. In the small town in Lower Austria, a few kilometers south of Vienna, three lifeless bodies were found while extinguishing a fire in an apartment building. However, they may not have fallen victim to the flames. The bodies had gunshot wounds.

Apartment fire turns out to be a crime scene: Fire brigade finds three bodies with gunshot wounds

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the volunteer fire brigades from Bad Vöslau and the Gainfarn district (Baden district) arrived at the house. Neighbors noticed the smell of fire and heard banging noises, he reports ORF Lower Austria. The firefighters quickly got the relatively small source of the fire in an apartment on the first floor under control. However, the apartment fire quickly turned out to be a crime scene, as the Baden district fire brigade command announced on Facebook.

The fire department's respiratory protection team found three male corpses in the affected apartment with gunshot wounds to the upper body and head area, the head of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office, Stefan Pfandler, confirmed to ORF. From then on, the forensics and murder team of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office took over crime scene work and investigations, it is said today.at.

Firearms also seized after house fire and three corpses found

As ORF Lower Austria reports, one of the dead bodies found is likely to be the Austrian apartment owner. The identities of the two other bodies, apparently two middle-aged men, were not yet known as of Sunday morning (February 4). Autopsies on the bodies are expected to be carried out early next week. But it is not the first mysterious criminal case in Austria this year: it was only in January that a terrible body of an angler was found in Vienna.

“We cannot yet say what the relationship between the people is,” said Pandler in an interview today.at. According to the head of the LKA, the cause of death has not yet been conclusively clarified. However, firearms were also seized from the apartment, including a revolver and a shotgun. Whether these were used, as well as further background information on the possible course of the crime, are currently still the subject of investigations.

