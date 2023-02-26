The Fire Department confirmed, this Sunday afternoon (26), that the last missing person was found in the landslides in Barra do Sahy, in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. With that, the number of deaths due to the storms of the last weekend reaches 65, with 64 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

Firefighters are now carrying out a survey to confirm with the Civil and Military Police, as well as residents’ associations, whether there are still people considered missing and, thus, decide whether to end rescue work.

Temporal

On Saturday (18) and Sunday (19) of last week, 682 millimeters of rain hit the region, causing floods and landslides. Several neighborhoods were stranded during Carnival due to the damage caused to the Rio-Santos Highway, and could only be accessed by helicopters and boats. The situation also caused lack of water and electricity in several parts of the municipality.

In the first hours, rescue work was carried out by the residents of Barra do Sahy, the neighborhood most affected by the landslides, as firefighters and Civil Defense teams had difficulty accessing the area. Survivors and victims’ bodies were taken to the headquarters of a non-governmental organization until professional rescue teams could reach the site.

The last bulletin released by the state government, late this Sunday morning, reported that the bodies of 55 people – 20 men, 17 women and 18 children – had been identified and released for burial. The floods and landslides left 2,251 homeless and 1,815 homeless in the region.

At the Regional Hospital of the North Coast, in Caraguatatuba, 11 people were hospitalized, injured in the storms.