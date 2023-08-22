The Greek fire brigade found eighteen burnt bodies on Tuesday in Avantas, a municipality in the north of the country. This is reported by the AFP news agency. The bodies were found in the area where wildfires have been raging for several days. The fire service suspects that these are migrants, since “there are no reports of disappearances or missing residents from surrounding areas.”

The bodies were found near Dadia National Park, a region bordering Turkey where migrants often enter. Migrants cross the river Evros, which forms the natural border between the two countries. Firefighters say they are continuing to search for possible bodies. A body of a suspected migrant had also been found in the area earlier.

At the end of July, the conflagration in Greece seemed to be under control after weeks, but forest fires flared up again in August. On Tuesday, eight more municipalities in northeastern Greece were evacuated because of the fires. Temperatures in Greece have been extremely high all summer.