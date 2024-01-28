Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 14:19

After five days of searching, the Maritime Fire Brigade (GBMar) found on Saturday, the 27th, the body of the 20-year-old woman who disappeared after trying to cross the Puruba River, in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, on Tuesday afternoon. fair, 23. The corporation reported that family members recognized the victim this Sunday, 28.

According to GBMar, the body was located on Saturday, in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, but only this Sunday, family members arrived at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Angra dos Reis, also in Rio, where they were recognized.

Along with her on the day of the accident was a 14-year-old teenager, who also died. The girl's body was located in Praia do Léo, in the region, the day after the accident. In this case, the recognition was made by her uncle on the same day.

According to the corporation, the uncle of one of the victims reported that the two young women were trying to cross the river, when they realized that they were being dragged by the current that was heading towards the sea. Soon he lost sight of them. The searches began immediately.

Tips to avoid the risk of drowning:

– Always swim close to a lifeguard. Ask the best place to swim in the sea;

– Obey danger signs; watch for a red flag;

– Don’t overestimate your swimming ability. Ideally, the water should not exceed the level of your navel;

– Pay extra attention to children;

– Swim away from rocks, pilings or piers. Avoid night swimming;

– Make sure there are no ditches where water will enter;

– Avoid drinking alcohol before bathing in the sea or river;

– Be careful when trying to save someone. Ask the lifeguard for help;

– Stay away from marine animals, such as jellyfish;

– If you are swept away, do not swim against the current. Stay calm, try to float and ask for help by making signals with your arms.