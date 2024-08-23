Hannah Lynch was the last victim sought by divers in the case of the yacht that sank in Sicily

The body of businessman Mike Lynch’s daughter was found by divers on Friday (August 23, 2024). Hannah Lynch, 18, was the last person missing in the sinking of the luxury yacht Bayesian. According to the news agency Adnkronosshe was found in one of the yacht’s cabins. The Mike’s body was found on Thursday (22.Aug).

The vessel sank on Monday (August 19) near Palermo, in the Sicily region of Italy. There were 22 people on board, including 12 passengers and 10 crew members. In total, 15 people survived and were rescued, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, and a 1-year-old child.

The luxury boat was 56 meters long and had its sails damaged by a storm. The yacht sank after passing through a waterspout, a type of tornado over the sea. The boat is 50 meters deep.

In addition to the bodies of Hannah and Mike Lynch, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, and the yacht’s cook Recaldo Thomas were also found.