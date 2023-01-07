The General Coordination of Civil Protection in the State of Mexico reported that Civil Protection elements are working in eight municipalities surrounding the Saint Martin of the Pyramidswhere a strong fire is registered.

The fire occurs inside a property that is used as a dump, in the Ixtlahuaca neighborhood, located on La Cruz street, Camino Real corner in the municipality of San Martín de las Pirámides.

Residents of the area notified the emergency services. Due to the material that is stored in the place, the flames spread, however, the authorities say that the incident is under control.

However, after more than three hours of intense work, the emergency services have not been able to completely put out the fire and it is expected that it will be until tomorrow when the flames can be completely put out.

Civil Protection and Firefighters units of the municipality arrived at the site, who immediately began working to control the fire.

According to reports, Possibly it was a premeditated fire since in the Teotihuacán Valley area they burn tires.

According to reports, it is a fire involving plastics, garbage, and tires in a vacant lot used as a clandestine dump.

Likewise, it was reported that the affected area is estimated to be 500 square meters and so far no injuries have been reported.

Emergency services from the municipalities of San Martín de Las Pirámides, Acolman, Otumba, Nopaltepec, Tecámac, Temascalapa, Tezoyuca, Teotihuacán, as well as the General Coordination of PC and Risk Management work at the site.