Firefighters extinguish the fire at the Pamplona planetarium

Firefighters have completed their intervention to extinguish the fire in the Pamplona planetarium and have returned to the park at around 3:48 p.m. after completing the finishing and ventilation tasks, as reported by 112 Sos Navarra. The fire started when the planetarium was closed and there were no people inside, so no one was injured or affected.

“The deck was at quite a temperature, we have managed to lower it but we believe the fire will last for several hours. Until it is completely turned off, we will not be able to know the causes,” Patxi Fernández, director of Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Government of Navarra, told the media.

The fire originated in the tower, which is where the main room is, where the projection machinery is located, and its causes are still unknown. “The dome is very hot but it has not collapsed, although we do not know if it will. For now we have managed to lower the temperature,” added the director of Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Government of Navarra.

“Probably the damage to the screening room will be extensive,” lamented the Minister of Culture of the Navarrese Executive, Rebeca Esnaola, who has announced that the room will remain closed for a time until all the damage can be assessed. “The projection room is the jewel in the crown of the planetarium, one of the spaces that contains the most machinery.”

Initially, the Municipal Police cut off traffic on an adjacent street, although shortly afterwards traffic had returned to normal, although the surroundings of the Planetarium building had been fenced to provide security for the extinguishing work.

The Pamplona Planetarium was inaugurated in 1993 and belongs to the Navarra Public Society of Culture, Sports and Leisure Infrastructures (NICDO). It was built for scientific dissemination through projections of the starry sky, many of them reproduced in other planetariums in Spain and the world, and which are visited annually by multitudes of students. It is located in the Yamaguchi park, known in addition to the planetarium, for housing a small Japanese garden in homage to the city that gives it its name and with which Pamplona is twinned.