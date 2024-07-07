EMERCOM: Forest litter fire on 4,172 sq. m near Alushta extinguished

Firefighters have extinguished an open fire in forest litter near Alushta covering an area of ​​almost 4.2 thousand square meters. This was reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Telegram-channel.

According to updated information, the area of ​​the fire was 4,172 square meters.

The fire near Alushta became known on Saturday evening, July 6. It was reported that at 21:42 information was received about a fire in a gas distribution unit. Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the gas service and the Alushta forestry and hunting farm worked at the scene.

Later, the adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov said that the cause of the gas distributor fire was an accident on the networks. It also became known that the fire spread to a forest area near Alushta.

The head of the Alushta city administration, Galina Ogneva, stated that, according to her information, the fire had been extinguished. However, at the time of writing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations had not officially reported that the fire had been extinguished.