Firefighters put out a large fire in a hostel in central Moscow. This was reported by press service the capital’s headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Sunday, February 14.

According to the report, the fire on Myasnitskaya Street was localized at 21:40 and completely liquidated at 22:07. The area of ​​the fire was 500 sq. m, the roof of the building partially collapsed as a result of the fire. Nobody was hurt as a result of the accident.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire could be a short circuit or another wiring malfunction, writes TASS citing a source in the emergency services.

Earlier on February 14, it became known that a fire in the hostel occurred at the address: Myasnitskaya Street, building 24/7, building 3, started earlier on Sunday. One victim was reported who, according to preliminary data, was poisoned by combustion products. 35 people were taken out of the building.

Due to the fire, traffic on Myasnitskaya Street is completely blocked, according to the Department of Transport of the capital in its Telegram channel.

The circumstances and reasons for the incident are being established.