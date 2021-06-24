THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, June 24, 2021, 7:34 PM

Firefighters from the Regional Fire Extinction Consortium extinguished a fire in a house in Lo Pagán this Thursday afternoon. At 4:52 p.m., 112 received calls informing that the fire had started on the ground floor of a house located on Queipo de Llano Street in the San Pedro del Pinatar district.

The local police patrol and firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Extinction, Rescue of the Region of Murcia and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 in prevention were mobilized to the place. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and returned to their base. There are no records of injuries.