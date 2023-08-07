The Generalitat Fire Brigade have declared the forest fire that has been burning since Friday in Portbou (Girona) under control on Monday. On Sunday night, the body has been reviewing the perimeter of the burned area with some 30 crews, among which were members of the Forest Action Group (GRAF); Active Forest Prevention Teams (EPAF); light coordination and command vehicles and the medium command unit.

The fire, which broke out around 4:39 p.m. on Friday on a forest track between Portbou and the town’s reservoir, at the height of Mas del Molí, has destroyed 573 hectares (550 of forest area, 16 agricultural and 6 urban), the majority, 387, in the town of Colera.

Regarding the causes of the fire, the Chief Inspector of the Rural Agents, Josep Antoni Mur, explained that on Friday afternoon they had already located the exact point where it started and began to try to determine the cause. “We can point out that it has not been due to natural or electrical causes, from here any cause that may be related to human activity is open; It is an area where there is a certain circulation of people, but we cannot specify more,” Mur said.

