The Greek Fire Department announced today, Sunday, that firefighters have brought under control several forest fires near the ancient site of Olympia in the Peloponnese peninsula.

The Civil Defense and Fire Services Authority issued a warning at the same time that the second highest warning of the danger of fire was announced in many areas due to dry and hot weather conditions. And the authorities in Olympia, where the ancient Olympic Games were held every four years, on Saturday activated a fire-fighting system that sprayed the site with water.

But state radio reported that firefighters managed to stop the flames hundreds of meters away before they reached the site. A forest fire destroyed many trees near Olympia in 2007.