The sound of the cars that travel along the nearby Alicante highway every morning could not drown out the incessant hum of the drone with which the Scientific Police began this Tuesday to fly over the ‘ground zero’ of the fire at the Atalayas nightclubs. This device is one of the means that this team of specialists from the National Police Corps, arrived from the central police station in Madrid, has to answer the main questions that still arise about this tragedy: where and how the fire originated. The Cientifica agents deployed this technology to carry out a planimetry of the burned nightclubs which, together with the photographs and videos that the team took from the ground, will serve as a basis for the unit to begin working on locating the initial focus of the tragic fire.

In parallel, the Judicial Police agents have also begun to take statements, at the police station in the El Carmen neighborhood of Murcia, from some of the witnesses of that early morning of smoke and desolation. Investigators will try to obtain from their stories information about how the fire started and how the evacuation occurred. With all this data, the National Police must draft a report that will be sent to the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia, which has taken charge of the case, and which will be a priority when determining responsibilities.

To help in the investigation of the tragedy, the firefighters of the Murcia City Council, who were working to extinguish the fire and rescue the bodies, are also preparing a report that they will deliver to the Scientist. Juan Ángel Navidad, Firefighter officer of the Murcia City Council, explained that in this document the Corps will not provide conclusions about the origin and cause of the fire, because that task is the responsibility of the Scientist. It will offer a very useful overview of the reality that these professionals encountered in the early hours of Sunday when they entered the interior of the Fonda Milagros nightclub, where the bodies of the thirteen victims were found. Navidad explained that four of the bodies were in a bathroom on the upper floor – which they call +1 –, where they possibly tried to take shelter. The bodies of seven other victims were found in two groups along the hallway of the private room and another two on the ground floor in a situation that “was compatible with a fall from the upper floor.”

The bodies of four deceased were found in a bathroom, where they could have taken shelter from the flames.

All the bodies were concentrated, therefore, at the end of the hallway with the booths, in a “cul de sac” area of ​​barely twenty square meters. In his statements to the media that gathered in the disaster area, Navidad ruled out that the situation inside the nightclub was “labyrinthine.” He did emphasize, however, that “the length of the journey to leave the area where the bodies appeared may seem too long.” The corridor that those affected had to walk to get out of that “bottom of the bag” and reach the stairs that allowed them to go down to the first floor and leave the premises was very long.

They shared air conditioning



The Murcia City Council Firefighter’s officer also clarified that at this time “it is impossible” to know if both premises – Teatre and Fonda Milagros – shared the ventilation ducts. This is a key issue based on the statements made by some witnesses to the fire that occurred in Fonda Milagros, who stated that the flames must have started in the Teatre nightclub and that smoke began to enter this premises through the ventilation ducts. Navidad clarified, in this regard, that all the air conditioning machines were found in a technical area located between the access doors to both premises. “We understand that they provided service to the two premises but we do not know if it was through the same channels,” he stressed.

This is an issue, he advanced, that the Scientific Police could try to clarify in the coming days, either by requesting this information from the owners of the premises or those responsible for the maintenance companies. Navidad highlighted, at this point, that some photographs and videos that have been spread through social networks show “a lot of smoke” in that technical area of ​​the premises.