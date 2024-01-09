Six vehicles and 27 firefighters work in the area affected by the fire in Greater São Paulo; no victims were recorded

O Fire Department of PMESP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo) began this Tuesday (9.Jan.2024) the aftermath of the fire that hit a warehouse in the city of Embu das Artes, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, on Monday (8 .jan.2024). They reported having 6 vehicles and 27 firefighters working at the scene. Images of the wreckage caused by the fire were shared on X (ex-Twitter). No casualties were recorded.

Below are images of the action: