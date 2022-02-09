Navolato, Sinaloa.- Firefighters from Navolato attend to a leak of Lp Gas in a private home in the Nayarit neighborhood of this sugarcane municipality.

The report to the emergency number occurred shortly after 4:50 p.m. when it was reported by some neighbors that a strong smell of gas came from inside a home in said neighborhood, the smoke-eaters who They entered quickly to close the lp gas tank valves. After a few minutes they moved him to a safe place.

Read more: Minor and adult are intoxicated in a house fire in Santa Fe, Mazatlán

According to data from firefighter commander Pedro García, he reported that the gas equipment had damaged the main valve, forcing the gas to escape. The quick action of the inhabitants of this address was able to save, going outside the house room. Where I only stay in a scare for the neighbors.