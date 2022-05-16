Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The burning of weeds in a property located northeast of the capital city, mobilized the Fire Department this Sunday afternoon.

According to information released, this practice of burning weeds has been carried out for a few days, but apparently today it got out of control, since the flames spread for several meters and the smoke curtain was appreciated from various points of the city.

Firefighters had the report, so they moved to the site, and after several minutes of suffocation, they left the site.