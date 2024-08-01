US Fire Captain Demoted Over Nude Photoshoot in Unit

In the US, a fire captain in Odessa, Texas, was demoted for organizing a nude photo shoot in the fire station building. This reports San Angelo LIVE!

In November 2023, a woman who works at the prison approached Captain Orlando Rios with a request to arrange an erotic photo shoot with herself as a model at his fire station. The prison guard wanted to use a fire truck and a jacket belonging to one of the firefighters for the photos.

Rios allowed it on the condition that the photos not show that the shooting took place in his unit. However, the published photos were identified by the captain’s superiors. In one of them, the woman appeared topless in a firefighter’s jacket, in another, she was lying completely naked on a fire truck.

In mid-July, the unit’s commander ordered Rios demoted from captain to lieutenant and sent him on unpaid leave for 10 days. The decree notes that in 19 years of service, Rios had never had a single disciplinary action and always performed well at work, often exceeding the expectations of his superiors.

