Accident on Christmas Eve: A girl from Untersiebenbrunn in Austria lost her mother – and discovered her herself in the broken car. © Screenshot/Facebook/Voluntary Fire Department Untersiebenbrunn

A woman has an accident with her BMW. The first person on the scene for the fire brigade: her 15-year-old daughter. And that on Christmas Eve.

Untersiebenbrunn – “This tragic event has deeply shocked us all,” writes the Untersiebenbrunn volunteer fire department. The entire community from Austria is now standing by the 15-year-old girl who lost her mother in a car accident.

On Christmas Eve, the 36-year-old was with her for reasons that are still unclear BMW got off the road. The car spun down an embankment and ended up on its roof in a stream bed. The Austrian media reported this unanimously.

The fire department was quickly on site and came across a familiar vehicle: the woman, like her daughter, was active in the volunteer fire department. But her comrades could no longer do anything for her.

And the terrible case becomes even more dramatic: her daughter is said to have been one of the first at the scene of the accident. She discovered her dead mother in the broken BMW. It is said that the girl collapsed straight away and was immediately taken back to the fire station by a comrade.

Other helpers then removed the body from the car. A traumatic case for them too, the entire Untersiebenbrunn Volunteer Fire Department received pastoral care after the operation. “We are all in the wind,” says Commander Jürgen Koczera today.de. And that probably doesn't just speak for the fire department, but for the entire town of 1,800 people. The sympathy is huge.

“We are in deep mourning”: Untersiebenbrunn fire department collects donations for girls

The fire department wrote a touching obituary. “We are in deep mourning today because we have lost a brave comrade – a committed firefighter, paramedic and loving mother,” the comrades write. “Her dedication and courage were exemplary, always always there for others. Now let’s do her honor and support her daughter.”

They are collecting donations for the 15-year-old girl who lost her mother. Anyone can make a transfer using the password “charity”.

Donation account of the Untersiebenbrunn Volunteer Fire Department Account holder: Untersiebenbrunn fire department

Account number: AT74 3209 2000 0080 2033

BIC: RLNWATWWGAE

Password: charity

And the community also reacts. “We remember our comrade as an extraordinary and committed personality, with great commitment and dedication. Her smile and positive energy will live on in our memories. “She was a volunteer member of our Untersiebenbrunn fire department and a paramedic with the Red Cross,” wrote Mayor Dagmar Zier and her deputy Herbert Steindl in a statement.

