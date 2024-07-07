Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 13:15

Fanned by the wind, the fire attacked from all sides in the Serra da Bodoquena, in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul. There in the middle, firefighter Débora Ávila relived her entire life. The flames that burned the Pantanal made her rediscover fear. But that wasn’t the only feeling she carried on her most difficult professional mission, in June of last year.

This year, Débora remains in the Pantanal region to fight the fires caused by the worst drought in the last four decades. Every time she goes to work, she is driven by courage and ideals. She chose this profession after her 5-month-old son died from lung complications.

The boy was born with Edward syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause problems in the functioning of different organs. She heard from doctors that the smoke from the fires shortened the baby’s life.

“The burning of the Pantanal prevented him from spending more time with me. Today I work for other people,” the 42-year-old firefighter told Brazil Agencyl after another mission. After her son died in 2020, Débora was diagnosed with depression. Three years later, in the midst of mourning, she decided to find out what the work of a firefighter is like. “I love being a firefighter. It’s a job that has found me and I’m happy.”

To pursue the profession she loves, she applied for the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) selection process. Once selected, she passed the physical tests. She showed that she could carry the water pipe on her back and also the blower to put out the fire. She even learned how to operate the chainsaw, which is essential for advancing on the terrain threatened by flames. Today, Débora is the only woman in a group of 45 firefighters.

“Go on, my life”

The 1.60 meter tall professional has made fighting fires her life’s mission. When she puts on her military uniform and helmet, she knows that it doesn’t matter what time it is. It could be during the day or late at night… she gives her husband a kiss and tells him she’s going to work. “At first, he thought it was strange.” But then her partner, who works as a bricklayer, started saying, ‘Go ahead, my dear.'”

For Débora, facing adversity is nothing new. The Corumba native has been working since she was a teenager. She sold snacks on the street with her grandmother. She worked as a cleaner, as a maid in “other people’s houses” and as a street cleaner for the city government. In the heat that comes from the ground, she tried to make ends meet, most of the time, on a minimum wage. She was also a construction worker, like her father (who died of cancer), and “had” to take care of the house, like her mother, but without bad weather. She learned how to lay paving stones and cobblestones on the streets.

Only later, due to the smoke of life, did she decide to fight the fire. On her way to work, she is often moved by the delivery of oxygen to homes. “I always imagine that there may be children or elderly people with breathing problems because of these fires. I know that there are other people going through the same thing I suffered.”

Since she discovered her new job, she has also become interested in going back to school. She had stopped in the seventh grade. And she would like to learn and talk more about the environment. “I had to stop studying to work. Now, I want to finish elementary school. Who knows, maybe one day I will go to college to study gastronomy.” While thinking about food, she remembers the times when she sold chipa (a type of cheese bread from the region) with her grandmother to help support the family. Today, she enjoys fish from the Paraguay River and enjoys creating recipes.

Contract

Today Débora has a six-month temporary contract under the Ibama notice. She receives R$1,980 per month, in addition to benefits.

Ibama environmental manager Thainan Bornato, who coordinates Prevfogo-MS, says that the work of the firefighters is essential at a time like this. The lack of rain has changed the floods and drought in the Pantanal. “For some years now, we have also seen an early onset of drought in the Pantanal. After November, there was no more rain, and the Pantanal did not flood. We also recorded the worst June in history in terms of forest fires,” she laments.

Without the firefighters, she explains, there would be no way to extinguish fires. “We hire firefighters during the critical period, from June to December, and we have noticed that there is a need to extend this period of hiring them. We can no longer say that the critical period is only [de] June to December.”

According to Thainan, this is why there was a need to increase the number of firefighters in Mato Grosso do Sul. Since last year, 145 firefighters have been hired from June to December, with five indigenous brigades and one on-call brigade, which is based in Corumbá and specializes in the Pantanal. “Débora is the only female firefighter, but we have seen an increase in the interest of women in participating.” To do this, it is necessary to prepare for the physical fitness test and the test to use agricultural tools.

“In a brigade, it is very important to have several types of skills. It is diversity that makes the brigade what it is.” Débora’s arrival left the manager very emotional. “Her story motivates others. She is not just someone who carries a tool to fight fires, but a professional who inspires. “I usually tell the brigade members that they are here to provide environmental education, to prevent fires, to learn about the territory. They are agents that multiply change and raise awareness.”

Pride

The fear has passed, and today Débora is proud to be a woman and to be in this fight – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

This collaborative group work has become part of Débora’s life, where one colleague depends on the other all the time. In this time of drought, she can’t go very far. She likes to play football with her new friends, which reminds her of her dream of being an athlete when she was 16 years old. Work made her stop.

On days like these, football has to be faster. Suddenly, a helicopter appears to go to an isolated area engulfed in fire. You have to get in the helicopter to get to the isolated places and areas of virgin forest. She is no longer as afraid as before. “I am proud to be a woman and to be in this fight for myself and for many others.”