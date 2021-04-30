The firefight on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has resumed. This was reported on Friday, April 30, by the 24.kg agency with reference to the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

It is clarified that the shootout has been going on for about an hour in the Leilek region. There are police officers among the wounded.

The agency also writes that social media reports on the seizure of villages in Kyrgyzstan by citizens of Tajikistan. The Department of Internal Affairs did not confirm this information, but did not deny it either.

On April 29, on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a shootout took place between the military of both sides. Dushanbe claims that the conflict flared up due to attempts to “illegally seize” the water distribution point by the Kyrgyz side in violation of previously reached agreements. Bishkek assures that at first the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan fired at the water intake from mortars, machine guns and machine guns.

According to the latest data, more than 130 people were injured on both sides, 13 people were killed.