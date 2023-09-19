Chivas de Guadalajara is experiencing its most tense moments since the arrival of Veljko Paunovic to the technical direction. The Sacred Flock has three consecutive defeats in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and this weekend they fell humiliatingly against Club América, their archrival, in the Mexican National Soccer Classic.
Other news related to Liga MX:
In the hours after the National Classic, the media and fans speculated about the possible departure of the European coach due to the recent poor results and the very poor level of play that his team is obtaining.
In this context, Chivas de Guadalajara summoned the media to a conference this Monday, September 18the same one that will be headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro, sports director of the Flock institution.
At this conference, Hierro will provide his support for Paunovic’s management of Chivas. The Real Madrid legend trusts in the ability of the Serbian strategist to get the red and whites out of the slump they are in and the board will bet on his continuity.
Chivas is currently in sixth position in the general table of Apertura 2023, with 13 units.
In his first tournament leading the Rebaño Sagrado, Paunovic was able to qualify the team to the grand final of Clausura 2023, which they lost to Tigres.
Despite the rumors that placed him outside the institution after losing to America, Paunovic’s project has the support of the board and will continue.
#Fired #Paunovics #situation #Chivas
Leave a Reply