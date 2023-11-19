“Sam Altman, his team and their talents are welcome in France if they wish, as we work to accelerate putting artificial intelligence in the public interest,” Barrow wrote on the X platform.

This call comes the day after an important announcement regarding the development of artificial intelligence in France.

On Friday, CEOs Xavier Niel and Rodolphe Saade revealed the establishment of a laboratory in Paris called “Kyutai.”

Sam Altman, a prominent figure in Silicon Valley, was dismissed from his position as president of OpenAI, which launched “GBT Chat” a year ago, after he was criticized by the board of directors for not being “candid” with him.

“I enjoyed my time at OpenAI,” Altman wrote on X. “It was transformative for me personally, but also, I hope, globally.”

His dismissal surprised Silicon Valley, where the businessman was considered a leading figure in a sector facing great challenges, artificial intelligence.

Mira Moratti, the technical director of OpenAI, who has been working there for five years, was appointed interim president of the company pending the completion of the search for a permanent president.