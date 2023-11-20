The dismissed CEO Sam Altman of ChatGPT parent company OpenAI will start working at software group Microsoft. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said this. According to Nadella, Altman, together with resigned OpenAI president Greg Brockman, will lead a new team that will work on advanced research into artificial intelligence.
