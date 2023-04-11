Frosinone, the delivery boy who thief the ATM: an incredible story

It didn’t last not even a day The Work for a 50 years old of Morolo, in the province of Frosinone. The man had been hired as delivery man but instead of distributing parcels he preferred empty the lockers of colleagues: fired in trunk. The new hire – we read in Repubblica – who still lives at home with his parents, had taken up service as a messenger in a small local company, when he thought of steal within the company. Before go out to deliver some deliveries he robbed colleagues of the walletswith i cash and the credit cards.

Then – continues Repubblica – instead of delivering the goods to customers, he went to work shopping with the ATMs just stolen and the wardrobe. He returned to the office with the car full of parcels. Colleagues, who in the meantime had realized that they had been cleaned of their personal belongings, didn’t take long to understand that it was him. So the 50-year-old was fired on the spot and is got back home from mum and dad.

Subscribe to the newsletter

