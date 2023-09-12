He was fired because he left the work WhatsApp group. He happens in Spain, in Cadiz, to a worker in the hotel sector. The news was reported by La Vanguardia. The company used to send work shifts, various types of communications to the chat and – as the former employee claims – ask workers to send photos and videos of what they did every day.

Conditions to which the man no longer wanted to submit, and therefore decided to abandon the group. The worker rejected the sender’s repeated invitations to retrace his steps and, finally, the company decided to fire him, deeming it impossible to organize the shifts otherwise. The employee then filed a complaint with the union, believing that “his rights had been violated” as a worker. In Spain, in fact, the right to digital disconnection and respect for workers’ privacy is guaranteed. A tough legal battle is now expected between the man and the company.