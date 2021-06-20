A judge has for the first time the right to disability benefit (WIA) awarded to a former employee in the aviation industry who claims to suffer from ‘aerotoxic syndrome’. This concerns a series of complaints such as chronic fatigue, severe headaches, memory loss, motor disturbances, and balance disorders as a result of polluted air in the aircraft cabin.

The Central Appeals Court, the highest court in the field of social security, ruled in April that such complaints from an employee of the aviation sector led to partial incapacity for work. The ruling, which cannot be appealed, may set a precedent for other (former) aviation employees with the same type of complaints.

According to Sem Bakker, lawyer for the former flight attendant, the ruling brings the recognition of the aerotoxic syndrome as an occupational disease closer. “History shows that statements such as these are necessary to achieve such recognition.” According to him, the fact that there are more and more indications for this in science helps.

The case revolves around former flight attendant Evelyn van den Heuvel (36) from Berkel en Rodenrijs. She was summarily dismissed by KLM in 2016 for refusing to work – after the UWV ruled that she could work full-time. The woman, based on medical advice, said it was dangerous for her to get back to work in the cabin.

According to Van den Heuvel, the complaints were directly related to her work on the plane. The flight attendant worked on intercontinental flights for three years and developed increasingly severe complaints after those flights. According to the UWV, she was not entitled to a disability benefit because of her refusal to work. According to the Rotterdam court, she was also not entitled to this, according to the verdict of the end of 2019.

However, the Central Appeals Board (CRvB) finds that her complaints do indeed cause such an employment restriction that it entitles him to a WIA benefit, for nineteen hours a week. The UWV has yet to determine how high the benefit will be in practice. The CRvB’s ruling was already made on April 29, but its contents only recently came out.

Inhale toxic substances

After consulting physicians, Van den Heuvel attributed her problems to prolonged inhalation of toxic substances in the cabin air. These come from burnt engine oil in the aircraft’s engines and enter the cabins via the air circulation system. Some people are more sensitive than others to the toxic particles in the air. It is estimated that there are hundreds of sensitive people in the Dutch aviation industry whose complaints vary greatly.

The link between the (proven) presence of the toxic substances in the cabin air and the complaints has never been demonstrated. However, more and more clues are emerging. The Board of Appeal considers it a ‘medical substrate’, or the effect of chemicals on health.

