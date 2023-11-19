Will Altman return to OpenAI after his expulsion? The signs are increasing: Altman tweeted a photo of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge. Caption: “First and last time I’ll wear something like this.”

DAccording to a report, fired OpenAI boss Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman are in talks at the ChatGPT developer’s headquarters in San Francisco. Interim CEO Mira Murati informed employees that she had invited Altman, US technology website “The Information” reported on Sunday (local time). Altman posted a photo of himself wearing an OpenAI guest badge on the messaging platform X with the caption: “First and last time I’ll wear something like this.” The company’s board fired Altman, who for many was the human face of generative AI, on Friday, sending shockwaves through the tech industry. OpenAI initially declined a Reuters request for comment.

If Altman returns to OpenAI, Microsoft, the company’s largest backer, would consider taking a role on the board, The Information reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. The US technology website The Verge first reported on Sunday that the board of directors was talking to Altman about bringing him back as CEO of the company.