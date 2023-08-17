WASHINGTON. Starbucks will have to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former Pennsylvania manager, Shannon Phillips who was fired five years ago in a racial discrimination case. This was decided by a federal judge according to reports from Cbs. Starbucks had already been sentenced in June to a maxi settlement of $ 25.6 million because a judge had ruled that Phillips had been fired because she was white. The former manager who worked at a Starbucks in Philadelphia was fired in 2018 while the store manager, who was black, kept her job.

In 2018, a 20-year-old Black man, who was with another man, was denied permission to use the restroom because he hadn’t bought anything. Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, these are the names of the two protagonists, had explained that they were there for a business meeting and were waiting for someone. When they refused to leave, staff called the police, who handcuffed the two and escorted them out of the shop. Their arrests, which were captured on video and shared online, sparked protests that forced Starbucks to close all of its 8,000 U.S. outlets for a day to hold anti-prejudice training for its workers. As a result of this decision Phillips was fired while the manager of the store where the accident occurred kept her job. Phillips sued Starbucks in 2019, claiming that ethnicity was a factor in her firing.