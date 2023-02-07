Fired because he disguised himself as a woman, Tar agrees with a former police officer: “He must have the arrears”

He had been suspended and then dismissed for cross-dressing as a woman. Now a former policeman in Venice will be able to receive back wages that he lost due to the disciplinary action. This was established by the Veneto Regional Administrative Court (TAR) which agreed with the former agent, now 60 years old. The facts date back 17 years ago: he was in fact punished in 2006, after some colleagues had noticed him wearing women’s clothing on three occasions in Venice and Mestre. He said he wasn’t “gay or transgender,” just that he loved women’s clothing.

The provision was subsequently annulled by the judges, who thus allowed him to be readmitted to work, albeit on special leave pending the transition to civilian personnel. The ministry had opposed the request to obtain the salaries that he had not been able to receive due to his dismissal. Now the Tar, with the sentence filed yesterday, has proved him right again.