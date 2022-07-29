Former Assassin’s Creed creative director Ashraf Ismail has returned to the games industry with a new role at Tencent, two years after being fired by Ubisoft.

Ismail was let go from Ubisoft in August 2020, two months after stepping down from his role as creative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Multiple women, including some Ismail had met as Assassin’s Creed fans, alleged Ismail had contacted them privately and encouraged relationships while concealing the fact he was married.

The allegations came as Ubisoft faced a wave of sexual misconduct and assault allegations, which led to the departures of a string of high-profile figures.

As first reported by Axios, Ismail now serves as a consulting creative director at Tencent’s TiMi Studios, in a Montreal office founded last summer. There, Ismail has now been joined by other Ubisoft colleagues.

At Ubisoft, Ismail served as creative director for Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Origins and the series’ most recent entry Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In a statement to Axios, TiMi Studios commented: “During our work with Ash, he has carried himself in a professional manner and has consistently shown an eagerness to learn and grow as both a team member and person.

“We strive to provide a safe, respectful working environment for all and will continue to do so as our team grows and expands.”