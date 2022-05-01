The controversy does not subside over what happened yesterday during Vicenza-Lecce in Serie B, a game that was fundamental for both teams: Lecce for promotion to Serie A, Vicenza for salvation. It ended 2-1 for the hosts, but the game was ruined by an episode that took place on the 24th minute of the second half, when the Venetian goalkeeper Contini was stunned by a firecracker launched from the guest sector and then forced to leave. A ball boy was also injured.

the press release

–

Hot social networks in the last few hours, especially after some videos circulated on the net show that the firecracker did not hit anyone and, in any case, the outbreak would have occurred not near Contini. Some Salento fans suspect that it was an “organized” event, a staging to obtain a victory at the table or, in any case, to influence the game. For this reason, the Venetian club issued a statement: “The LR Vicenza club – we read -, regarding the events that occurred yesterday after the goal signed by Lecce and in consideration of the” creative “hypotheses that are characterizing the news in these hours web and social media, cannot refrain from: firmly condemning the behavior of some fans who became protagonists of the repeated launch of loud firecrackers, which took place even before the event in question, which forced the goalkeeper Contini and a ball boy to leave the field at 70 ‘, because stunned by the outbreak of the same and to interrupt the race for about 10 minutes; reject the raving, laughable and reckless hypotheses, released on social networks and taken up by some media, aimed at discharging the responsibility for the launch, instead of from the sector of the Curva Nord, on the stewards on duty on the sidelines, who at that juncture were busy heading quickly towards another ball boy child, overwhelmed by the fall of the LEDs and remained on the ground, slightly wounded in the leg. Version already confirmed by the images that exclude this responsibility; to reserve, upon the outcome of the necessary investigations by the competent Authorities and consequent reflections, any possible action in defense of their image and that of their collaborators, as well as any damage suffered to the sideline system and to the toilets in the sector in question “.