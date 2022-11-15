The weapon with which Peter R. de Vries was shot came from a storage room in Alphen.



15-11-22, 15:33

This is what the public prosecutor said on Tuesday during an introductory session in the court in Zwolle concerning a large storage of weapons that was discovered in March in a shed in a residential area in Alphen.

In that shed were 22 small arms, 22 automatic weapons including sniper rifles and four anti-tank weapons (bazookas). The car in which the weapon with which Peter R. de Vries was killed was also spotted in Alphen, according to the officer. The Public Prosecution Service is still investigating and has recently arrested new suspects, including for a violent incident in Groningen.

Suspects in the gun case have been linked to several assassination attempts, including that of Cor P. in the Dominican Republic on January 4. 'Tattookiller' P. was transferred to the Netherlands after his shooting, where he is currently being held in another investigation.

Spotter

Suspect Francis SB is seen by the OM as a ‘spotter’. He is said to have sent a photo of Cor P. to his suspected client in the Dominican Republic. “There was a lot of excitement about shooting. And mister pretended to be ‘sicario’, assassin,” the officer said. According to his counsel Ronald van der Horst, that photo is from a rap video that can simply be found on YouTube. ,,That is not Cor P. at all.”

Co-suspect Jeremy W. lived in the building in Alphen where the weapons were found. His DNA was on a bag that contained eleven pistols and revolvers. W., like other suspects, has so far not wanted to explain anything. Photos and conversations with W. were found on the telephone that was in the bedroom of co-suspect Pascal L., which eventually led to the discovery of the weapon, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

The weapons storage was discovered earlier this year in Alphen. Watch the video below.





