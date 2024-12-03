An official from an Austrian Bundesliga club is said to have threatened several of his club’s female footballers with a firearm. This was reported by ORF Vorarlberg and the Vorarlberger Nachrichten. The incident is said to have happened before the club’s first division game. The police have initiated an investigation and the players’ union and the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) have been informed. Neither the name of the club nor that of the official is publicly known.

According to a report in the “Vorarlberger Nachrichten”, the footballers fled the dressing room following the violent demand to win the upcoming game. The police in the western state of Vorarlberg confirmed the investigation without commenting on the content.

The official is also said to have placed cartridges on the table and asked the players to make a bet: in the event of a defeat, the footballers would each have to hand over 500 euros to the club’s officials, the Vorarlberger Nachrichten reports.

According to ORF information, five of the players affected have already terminated their contracts and left the club.