Wednesday, June 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fire | Wildfire in Santahamina – lots of smoke

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fire | Wildfire in Santahamina – lots of smoke
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The rescue service was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

A wildfire broke out in Santahamina on Wednesday afternoon, the Helsinki Rescue Service informs.

A lot of smoke is produced from the fire. Extinguishing works are underway.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized wildfire in the afternoon at 1:40 p.m. According to the Rescue Department’s X publication, there are four rescue units and a boat on the scene.

The rescue service will inform more about the situation later.

The news is updated.

#Fire #Wildfire #Santahamina #lots #smoke

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]