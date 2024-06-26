Fire | Wildfire in Santahamina – lots of smoke

Fire|The rescue service was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
A wildfire broke out in Santahamina on Wednesday afternoon, the Helsinki Rescue Service informs.
A lot of smoke is produced from the fire. Extinguishing works are underway.
The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized wildfire in the afternoon at 1:40 p.m. According to the Rescue Department’s X publication, there are four rescue units and a boat on the scene.
The rescue service will inform more about the situation later.
The news is updated.
