Submariner Toktaridis named three things that happened to the bathyscaphe: water ingress, pressure, fire

Kostas Toktaridis, a former captain of a bathyscaphe similar to the missing one in the Atlantic Ocean, founder and owner of a diving center in Greece, named three versions of a possible incident with an underwater vessel. According to him, water inflow, external pressure or fire could have occurred there. RIA News.

According to the submariner, the first variant of the state of emergency is the flow of water into the submarine even in the case of a very small crack.

The first is water ingress, which is very dangerous at this pressure, the external pressure is 370 bar at a depth of 3700 meters Kostas Toktaridis former bathyscaphe captain, founder and owner of a diving center in Greece

In this case, the pressure in the cabin increases, in addition, the boat loses buoyancy and cannot float.

The second version is that the bathyscaphe was crushed by external pressure, this happens very quickly, the hull could not withstand it.

The second possible scenario is collapse, that is, the bathyscaphe was crushed by external pressure. This happens very quickly. This is a catastrophic squeezing of the body, and he could not withstand See also "A big loss" .. What did the media stars say about the departure of Wael Al-Ibrashi? Kostas Toktaridis former bathyscaphe captain, founder and owner of a diving center in Greece

The third option is a fire or, for example, smoke during a short circuit. The smoke could very quickly enter the cabin of the capital, and he was unable to take action to return. At the same time, Toktaridis noted that all passengers are taught what to do in case something happens to the captain.

The expert considers the first and second scenarios to be the most probable. He stressed that no one knows what really happened.

Can the crew survive

The expert clarified that all bathyscaphes have the ability to maintain life for 96 hours in a normal situation, during which time the crew can use communications, electricity, it has a supply of oxygen, water and food.

Toktaridis said that after 1 hour 45 minutes after the start of the dive, communication was lost, and the ship also reported that they had dropped the ballast, which indicates an emergency situation. The submarine could sink to a depth of 3150 meters.

Statistics do not give much chance of returning them alive. They haven’t responded to any of the calls that keep coming from the support ship. Kostas Toktaridis former bathyscaphe captain, founder and owner of a diving center in Greece

Earlier it became known that the founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, in an interview in 2020, pointed out the lack of a bathyscaphe, which had previously disappeared in the Atlantic. According to him, the underwater vehicle showed signs of “cyclic fatigue”.

Is it possible to find a bathyscaphe

Toktaridis answered the question whether it is difficult to find a bathyscaphe at such a depth. He explained that the Titan has an underwater acoustic positioning system so that on land they know where it is.

The difficulty lies in the fact that a robot must descend to the detection site and try to lift it to the surface. Such devices are available, for example, from Phoenix International, which performs manned and unmanned underwater operations around the world, they can dive to a depth of up to six thousand kilometers.

But the underwater robot ROV must arrive in the area, it will take at least four days. He should stand exactly above the location of the bathyscaphe. There must be a special vessel, which is very expensive Kostas Toktaridis former bathyscaphe captain, founder and owner of a diving center in Greece

The expert estimated the cost of raising the missing submersible to the surface at more than one hundred million dollars.

What is known about the missing bathyscaphe

The missing ship with tourists became known on June 19. It was also reported that British billionaire and Action Group founder Hamish Harding and one of Pakistan’s richest men, Shahzada Dawood, were on board with their son.

On June 20, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that its bathyscaphe with five tourists disappeared during a dive to the Titanic that sank in the Atlantic. US Coast Guard spokesman Jamie Frederick said there was 40 hours of oxygen left inside the missing submersible.

According to Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard, the search area for the missing bathyscaphe in the Atlantic Ocean amounted to 15,000 square kilometers. The US and Canada are expanding their ability to search underwater by dropping sound-trapping buoys into the ocean to detect the sounds made by those on board.

NBC News reported that OceanGate pilot David Lochridge warned that the Titan submersibles had not been adequately tested for safety. As journalists noted, Lochridge was hired to test underwater vehicles and fired.